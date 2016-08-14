Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Will Be Unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show

Diaries the following dates as the most exciting car to come from Mercedes-AMG ever will be unveiled. The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will take place from the 14th of September till the 24th of September and if you are lucky enough to attend, you will be among the first in the world to see the 1000 horsepower Mercedes-AMG hypercar.
Moers, AMG Boss, said less than 300 versions of the model would be made, costing around €2m, and expects all units to be sold before its reveal at Frankfurt. Buyers' first drives will take place in mid-2018.
The car will have an electric range of 25km (15.5 miles) and will be one of the "most fascinating two-seaters to ever hit the road”, said Moers.
Mercedes boss Dr Dieter Zetsche added: "Our aim is for [the Project One] to be the first street legal car with an F1 engine," he said. "Secondly, that it is perceived as the ultimate sports car. We have relatively good indications that this is possible." - AutoCar
