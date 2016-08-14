Powered by Blogger.
Mercedes-AMG To Get Hybrids After 2020

Mercedes-AMG To Get Hybrids After 2020

This comes as no surprise to me and probably everybody else as it is simply the way of the future.
"We are not able to change the future. It's a really exciting situation in the automotive industry. Everybody is talking about electrification and hybridization of drivetrains. Electrification gives you extra power and extra efficiency...in a different way for the performance segment. When we talk about an AMG hybrid or an electric powertrain, it's something we expect beyond 2020 for sure," he said.

