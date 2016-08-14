Mercedes-AMG To Get Hybrids After 2020

This comes as no surprise to me and probably everybody else as it is simply the way of the future. Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG boss, has mentioned that the performance brand will adopt electrification in it's future range of models."We are not able to change the future. It's a really exciting situation in the automotive industry. Everybody is talking about electrification and hybridization of drivetrains. Electrification gives you extra power and extra efficiency...in a different way for the performance segment. When we talk about an AMG hybrid or an electric powertrain, it's something we expect beyond 2020 for sure," he said.