It seems someone has leaked information on the new Audi RS4 Avant B9 and RS5 machines after a dealer presentation as we are hearing that the V8 will be no longer. Power is expected to be around the 450 horsepower mark and 600 Nm of torque coming from a turbocharged V6 under the hood. 0 to 100 km/h should come up in less than 4 seconds for these new hot Audi's and if things go according to plan, we should see the RS5 unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year.
New Audi RS4 and RS5 To Drop V8 For Turbocharged V6
Power is expected to be around the 450 horsepower mark and 600 Nm of torque.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: