New Audi RS4 and RS5 To Drop V8 For Turbocharged V6

It seems someone has leaked information on the new Audi RS4 Avant B9 and RS5 machines after a dealer presentation as we are hearing that the V8 will be no longer. Power is expected to be around the 450 horsepower mark and 600 Nm of torque coming from a turbocharged V6 under the hood. 0 to 100 km/h should come up in less than 4 seconds for these new hot Audi's and if things go according to plan, we should see the RS5 unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year.