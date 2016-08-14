New Bentley Continental GT Supersports Packs A Tarmac Devouring 700hp





What you see below is the new Bentley Continental GT SuperSports and it is apparently "the most extreme Bentley ever". The manufacturer from Crewe are claiming that the new Supersports is the world's fastest four-seater but we know that is not the case as the Tesla P90D has already claimed that. Maybe they mean top speed as it will top out at a whopping 336 km/h. It is available in both hard-top and convertible layouts, the car benefits from further revisions to their W12 engine. The 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit now produces 700bhp and 1017Nm of torque which is enough to take the 2.3-tonne two-door from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (making it the fastest accelerating Bentley ever).The new model retains the Continental's four-wheel drive system, with 60% of its torque allocated to the rear wheels. But it also adopts the torque vectoring technology previously seen on Bentley's GT3-R.Other tweaks include lowered and stiffened suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, 21" forged alloy wheels that save 20kg in unsprung mass, and the option of a titanium exhaust system that cuts a further five kilos off the kerbweight.