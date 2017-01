New F90 BMW M5 To Hit 100km/h In Just 3.5 Seconds

We know the upcoming BMW M5 (F90) will be an absolute beast on the track but what about it's sprint time? Well according to sources over at BMWBlog , the new super saloon will hit 100km/h from standstill in just 3.5 seconds. This makes it significantly faster than the current F10 M5 which achieved it in 4.2 seconds. Unfortunately that means the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S will beat it to 100km/h but we will have to see which German is better around the track.