So we know Toyota are working on a new Supra but what you may not know is that Toyota now have a newly launched performance arm called Gazoo. The boss of Gazoo Racing, Koei Saga, told Autocar at the Monte Carlo Rally, that producing such a halo hybrid model was a 'dream' of his. He also suggested that Gazoo’s road car team was already making use of the brand’s racing hybrid powertrain technology.
He [Saga] did not reveal what the range-topping model would be but inside info has suggested that the Supra was already planned to be launched under the Gazoo moniker. At this stage it is not known if it will be the Gazoo Supra or Toyota Supra Gazoo. If you had not seen a few weeks back news about a hot Toyota Yaris, we can confirm that it is in face true and that Gazoo are the ones responsible for this creation.
New Toyota Supra To Be Launched Under New Performance Arm Gazoo
