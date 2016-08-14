The 911 GTS is the latest from the range to benefit from the new styling and it also adopts a brand-new engine. What you see below is the Porsche 911 991.2 GTS and it ditches the outgoing model's naturally-aspirated 3.8-litre six. Instead, all variants utilize a newly-developed 3.0-litre straight-six engine benefiting from two turbochargers and delivering 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque, a 20 hp bump over the pre-facelift GTS. The full range of GTS 911's includes; the standard Carrera GTS, the Carrera 4 GTS, Carrera GTS Cabriolet, Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and the Targa 4 GTS. Unsurprisingly, the Carrera 4 GTS Coupe is the fastest off the line, accelerating to 100 km/h in a mere 3.6 seconds when equipped with the available PDK transmission.
Cosmetically, they include the updated headlights and taillights found across the 911 family and also incorporate a new SportDesign front splitter, a black strip between the taillights for rear-wheel drive models, 20-inch center locking black wheels and black tailpipes.
Porsche 991.2 GTS Unveiled With New 3.0 Litre Twin Turbocharged Motor
