Race Warz Cars/Bikes in the Park - World Record Attempt 25th Feb 2017

Come join us on the 25th February 2017 to set a World Record for the most modified cars in a park and break some bike records as well.
Cars can have either, interior/exterior or motor modifications. To enter your car, you must have at least 1 modification on your car.
We are aiming for 2000 cars to come join us so all of us can set the first World Record and challenge the world to beat us. Please, it is very important that you purchase your car entry tickets online as we need to see how far we are with getting to the 2000 mark. All participants will get a certificate for participation in the World Record Attempt.
Bike records we are aiming to break:
Female Riders 1 000
Yamaha 1 208 Bikes
Ducati 405 Bikes
Honda 1 180 Bikes
Triumph 539 Bikes
Suzuki 915 Bikes
BMW 241 Bikes
Harley Davidson 2 404 Bikes
Kawaskai 0 Bikes (no record yet)
KTM 0 Bikes (no record yet)
There will be food/drink stands, live entertainment, product stalls and great company from all that join us on the day. So bring your umbrellas, gazebos and chairs, lets make HISTORY.
If you would like to become a sponsor or have a stall on the day, please email bella@racewarzrally.com, subject: Cars in the Park
Tickets:
racewarz.nutickets.co.za/3657
Car/bike entry: R200
Car entry + LTD Edition Cars in the Park WRA T-Shirt: R350
Genral Access R150/online - R250/Gate
VIP Access R350/online - R450/Gate (limited tickets)
Please note: LTD Edition Cars in the Park WRA T-Shirts are very limited so make sure you pre-order or purchase with your car entry. Limited stock will be sold at the venue.
