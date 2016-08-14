So why is the 1060th Aston Martin DB11 an important milestone for us? pic.twitter.com/7cL3D0ap6h— Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) January 19, 2017
There Are Already More Aston DB11's Than DB5's After Just Four Months Production
The DB11 is the spiritual successor to the iconic DB5 despite the fact they these two cars are worlds apart.
James Bond's DB5 is one of the most iconic Aston Martin's ever made and they are rare too since only 1,059 examples were produced from 1963 to 1965. The DB11 is the spiritual successor to the iconic DB5 despite the fact they these two cars are worlds apart. A recent tweet from Aston Martin CEO, Andy Palmer, confirms that the 1,060th DB11 has rolled off the production line just four months after production began.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: