Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Aston Martin There Are Already More Aston DB11's Than DB5's After Just Four Months Production

There Are Already More Aston DB11's Than DB5's After Just Four Months Production

The DB11 is the spiritual successor to the iconic DB5 despite the fact they these two cars are worlds apart.
09:01:00
Share To:
James Bond's DB5 is one of the most iconic Aston Martin's ever made and they are rare too since only 1,059 examples were produced from 1963 to 1965. The DB11 is the spiritual successor to the iconic DB5 despite the fact they these two cars are worlds apart. A recent tweet from Aston Martin CEO, Andy Palmer, confirms that the 1,060th DB11 has rolled off the production line just four months after production began.


Share
Tags Aston Martin
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Aston Martin

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.