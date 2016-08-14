This Ferrari F40 Used To Belong To Eric Clapton - Yours For R15 Million

The Ferrari F40 is considered by many to be the ultimate analogue Ferrari supercar so when one comes up for sale, it generates a fair amount of interest. London dealership GVE have got a 1991 F40 in their stock and it is the same car that was once owned by the legendary guitarist and Ferrari enthusiast, Eric Clapton.It is finished in Rosso Corsa and has less than 6800 miles on the clock. The car is in immaculate condition and is currently being evaluated for Ferrari Classiche certification from the factory. If you want it, you will need to cough up £925,000 (R15.5 million) but you are getting a piece of Ferrari history with a piece of musician history together. Considering the low mileage and condition of the car, it is pretty well-priced too.