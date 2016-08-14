This McLaren 675LT Spider Has R6 Million Worth Of Extra's
This is just mind-warping stuff.
A regular McLaren 675LT Spider will set one back $372,000 (in the USA) but what if the entire car was made from Carbon Fibre such as the MSO Carbon Series 675LT? Well it doesn't really matter because the MSO Carbon Series 675LT Spider you see below was sold to the owner (direct from factory) for a whopping $820,000 (approx R11 million). That is more than double the regular car and if I was going to spend the full $820,000 on cars I would rather get TWO 675LT's... This is just mind-warping stuff.
