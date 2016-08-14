Watch A Rimac Concept_One Drag Race A Bugatti Veyron
We have seen how fast the Rimac Concept_One is against a LaFerrari and Tesla but what about the mean W16 powered Veyron? Well thanks to the video below, you now know. Yes the Veyron still holds the title for top speed but these electric cars are so powerful that an EV could take all of the titles in the very near future.
