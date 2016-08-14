Yes This Is A Hotted Up Toyota Yaris and It Will Pack More Than 210 HP

What you see below are the first official pictures of a new Hot version of the Toyota Yaris. Yes you read that correctly and it will apparently pack more than 210 horsepower when it goes on sale. The little hatch will make its public debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. It is clearly cased on a three-door facelifted Yaris but it gets aggressive front and rear bumpers, side graphics in the colours of the new rally team and, most noticeably, a large spoiler mounted at the rear edge of the roofline.The release did not mention the size of the engine but it says it will "forge the link between the Yaris WRC and the standard road-going model range" with a motor "producing more than 210bhp". That means the Yaris will trump most of its hot supermini rivals, including the Ford Fiesta ST and Peugeot’s 208 GTI by Peugeot Sport.