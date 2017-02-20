2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV & Phantom Spotted Testing In South Africa

Thanks to a Zero2Turbo reader, we now know that the upcoming Rolls-Royce SUV known as the Cullinan is testing in our country, South Africa. It was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport and then in Pretoria with what looks like the new Phantom right behind it. What do we know about these two new opulent British machines? Well let's start with the Cullinan first.
- Off-roader to rival the Bentley Bentayga
- Ghost and Phantom design cues
- Door handles suggest it will get suicide style doors
- British luxury brand's first high-riding model
- All-new aluminium architecture (will be used for the next-gen Phantom too)
- All-new suspension system
- All-wheel-drive system
- Should be launched in the first half of 2018
Next-gen Phantom (VIII)
- Confirmed for launch in early 2018
- Evolutionary design making surfaces more muscular (especially at the rear)
- LED (possibly laser) headlights
- Lighter than outgoing model
- Expected plug-in hybrid model to come
