2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV & Phantom Spotted Testing In South Africa

Thanks to a Zero2Turbo reader, we now know that the upcoming Rolls-Royce SUV known as the Cullinan is testing in our country.

Off-roader to rival the Bentley Bentayga

Ghost and Phantom design cues

Door handles suggest it will get suicide style doors

British luxury brand's first high-riding model

All-new aluminium architecture (will be used for the next-gen Phantom too)

All-new suspension system

All-wheel-drive system

Should be launched in the first half of 2018

Confirmed for launch in early 2018

Evolutionary design making surfaces more muscular (especially at the rear)

LED (possibly laser) headlights

Lighter than outgoing model

Expected plug-in hybrid model to come









It was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport and then in Pretoria with what looks like the new Phantom right behind it. What do we know about these two new opulent British machines? Well let's start with the Cullinan first.Next-gen Phantom (VIII)