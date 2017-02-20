The 2019 Bentley Continental GT has been spotted cold-weather testing last week and now thanks to a Zero2Turbo reader, we see that they are also hot-weather testing the new British machine in Nelspruit, South Africa. Although the photo's show a heavily camouflaged prototype, we are expecting the styling to be inspired by the uber-sleek EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept with lower front and rear bumpers alongside shorter overhangs and a shorter wheelbase.
The new Continental GT will an all-new "MSB" platform which is a joint venture between Bentley and Porsche. It is the same platform used for the new Panamera, expected to be significantly lighter than the outgoing platform with better weight distribution. Powertrains under pinning the 2019 Bentley Continental GT will inevitably include the all-new W12 from the Bentley Bentayga but we can also expect an updated 4.0-litre petrol V8. Some rumors flying around indicate that a petrol V6 plug-in hybrid with technology lifted from the Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid could be available too.
2019 Bentley Continental GT Spotted Testing In Nelspruit South Africa
