2019 Porsche Spied In Production Body - Will Use Only Turbo & Get Hybrid Option

Porsche has only just launched the 991.2 911 and their new turbocharged flat-six engine lineup but as you can see in the photographs below, they are already hard at work on the successor. The next 911 range will exclusively use turbocharged six-cylinder engines when it arrives in 2019 (including the GT3) which ultimately marks the end of naturally aspirated units for the model line-up. When they arrive, the GT3 will deliver more than 500 hp while the 'standard' models are set to get a 10 to 15 hp increase when they are revealed. A hybrid 911 will also be introduced to the range in 2020. It will run the flat six with an electric motor providing limited all-electric and performance-boosting functions.The pictures below show the 992 model and although the length remains the same as the 991, the width of the car is set to increase slightly due to wider tracks. As you would expect it will have improved aerodynamics with full-width rear wing and an active front spoiler could also be introduced but nothing can be seen in these images. The rear shows a very different design approach with a long light across the width of the car similar to the new Panamera. Guess we will have to wait a year or two till we know what it will look like.