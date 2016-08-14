ABT Decided That Golf GTI Clubsport S Needed 365 HP

We all know about the VW Golf GTI Clubsport S and it's 306 horsepower output in stock form but ABT recently got hold of one to pump it up a bit. They managed to achieve a new output of 365 hp and 460 Nm of torque which is a gain of 59 hp and 80 Nm. Top speed has increased from 265 km/h to 268 km/h. If you want, ABT will equip your limited edition ride with new suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars, and rounding up the list of upgrades is a visual makeover that includes new grille, headlight covers, side mirror caps, side skirts, and tailgate attachment, among others.