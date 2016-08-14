Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Coupe To Make Debut In Geneva

Alfa Romeo is about to turn up the heat in the Coupe department as they get ready to take the covers off a two-door version of their popular Giulia. Who are they taking aim at? Well the entry-level models will go for customers of the BMW 4-series, Mercedes C-Class Coupe and of course the Audi A5.
As with the sedan, the Giulia Sprint should be offered with the same array of engines. That will of course include the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine of the Giulia Quadrifoglio to rival the German trio of performance-oriented coupes. Thanks to X-Tomi Design for the rendering and if they make a Spider that looks anything like the shot below, take my money!
