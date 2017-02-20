Aston Martin Expands Bespoke Q Division - Shows Off Zaffre Blue DB11

Aston Martin has just announced that they will be expanding their bespoke Q division with a new Commission division. Like Tailer Made is to Ferrari, Commission will be to Q by Aston Martin.Aston Martin boss, Marek Reichman said it is "ulfilling a creative need – we're experts providing a consultation, like a Savile Row tailor or a yacht builder. In terms of material choices we now have so much, we now have materials that show patina as customers want that sense of age and history. For us, that's beautiful."If you are attending Geneva Motor Show, you will also see an Aston DB11 finished in Zaffre Blue with forged carbon fibre details to showcase the launch of the expansion.