Aston Martin Vantage Get Red Bull Racing Editions

- Mariana blue, yellow and red paint scheme used by the RBR Formula 1 team
- Tungsten Silver and satin Mariana blue are also offered
- Carbon front splitter, diffuser and grille frame
- Cabins include diamond-quilting, alcantara steering wheel. carbon trim and RBR embroidery
- Final inspection plaque signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen (customers choice)
Discussing the vehicles, Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer said "Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin".
