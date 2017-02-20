Aston Martin Vantage Get Red Bull Racing Editions

Mariana blue, yellow and red paint scheme used by the RBR Formula 1 team

Tungsten Silver and satin Mariana blue are also offered

Carbon front splitter, diffuser and grille frame

Cabins include diamond-quilting, alcantara steering wheel. carbon trim and RBR embroidery

Final inspection plaque signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen (customers choice)

Discussing the vehicles, Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer said "Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin".









Aston Martin has decided to celebrate it's partnership with Red Bull Racing by taking the covers off new V8 and V12 Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions. Both cars have been created through Q by Aston Martin and will be delivered from the second quarter this year. What does this creation get you?