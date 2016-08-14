Audi RS3 Sportback Facelift Gets 400 HP

2.5-litre turbocharged engine pushing 395hp and 480Nm of torque

Only available with S-tronic seven-speed box and Quattro

0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds (improvement of 0.2 seconds)

Top speed limited to 250km/h

Exterior changes mimic those from the sporty S3 with new headlights (with optional matrix LED operation), a more angular surround for the single-frame grille, reprofiled bumpers with a redesigned front blade and tweaked rear diffuser in the case of the RS3, and new tail lamp graphics.





Inside the biggest change is the availability of the of Audi’s Virtual Cockpit set-up. Audi created a special RS screen that moves the tachometer to the center, displaying on either side the readings for torque, g‑forces and tire pressure. Furthermore, when the transmission is operating in manual mode, a scale with a color background prompts the driver to use the steering wheel paddle or selector lever to upshift when approaching maximum rpm.

Last April we saw the facelifted A3 and S3 but now Audi think it is a good time to present to us the updated and upgraded RS3 Sportback. To cut a long story short, the facelifted uber-hatch now pumps out 395 hp which is the same as the new RS3 Sedan. Here is what you need to know;First deliveries of the updated hatch are set for August.