Audi Tipped To Show 600hp RS Q8 Concept In Geneva

So you can choose between the BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe but what if you are a loyal Audi customer? Well it looks like they will be bringing out a rival to these in the form of a RS Q8 concept at the Geneva Motor Show.It will likely pack around 600 horsepower from a strong drivetrain and will undoubtedly get lowered suspension, as well unique exterior and interior styling cues. Sources at Audi Sport's headquarters in Neckarsulm, Germany hint the RS Q8 will receive a heavily-fettled version of the German car maker’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.