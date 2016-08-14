Powered by Blogger.
BMW M3 Owner Opts For Nardo Grey And Boy Does It Look Good

BMW M3 Owner Opts For Nardo Grey And Boy Does It Look Good

People are going to town with colour selection thanks to the brand's Individual program
13:00:00
When it comes to the F80-generation M3, people are going to town with colour selection thanks to the brand's Individual program and the Competition Package M3 you see below is one of those examples. The colour is called Nardo Grey and if you know your car's and Audi in particular, you will know this is one of the colours they slap on RS models. Is this a little troll to Audi or does he just love the colour? You can make up your mind but it sure looks fantastic on the M Bimmer and brings out ALL the lines and creases in the best way possible.


 

BMW
BMW

