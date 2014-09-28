Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home BMW BMW M4 CS Exposed During Photo Shoot

BMW M4 CS Exposed During Photo Shoot

A number of rather grainy images have surfaced showing the upcoming BMW M4 CS
09:11:00
Share To:
Thanks to the ultimate Bimmer source that is Bimmerpost, a number of rather grainy images have surfaced showing the upcoming BMW M4 CS without any camouflage. It could be some promo shoot but at least we get our first look at the more-hardcore M4.

Murmors about the M4 CS are not new and a number of prototypes have already been spied testing showing a model that will sit between the 'regular' M4 and the M4 GTS. So what features distinguish it from the regular M4?

  • Large ducktail-style lip spoiler at the rear
  • Updated taillights
  • Unique set of wheels
  • Carbon ceramic brakes
  • Large carbon front splitter
  • Power should go beyond the 444hp mark (M4 Competition Pack)
  • Power output will be closer to the 500hp mark
No date has been mentioned about the possible unveiling of the M4 CS but don't rule out Geneva Motor Show next month.




 
Share
Tags BMW
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
BMW

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.