BMW M4 CS Exposed During Photo Shoot

Murmors about the M4 CS are not new and a number of prototypes have already been spied testing showing a model that will sit between the 'regular' M4 and the M4 GTS. So what features distinguish it from the regular M4?
- Large ducktail-style lip spoiler at the rear
- Updated taillights
- Unique set of wheels
- Carbon ceramic brakes
- Large carbon front splitter
- Power should go beyond the 444hp mark (M4 Competition Pack)
- Power output will be closer to the 500hp mark
No date has been mentioned about the possible unveiling of the M4 CS but don't rule out Geneva Motor Show next month.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: