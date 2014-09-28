BMW M4 CS Exposed During Photo Shoot

Large ducktail-style lip spoiler at the rear

Updated taillights

Unique set of wheels

Carbon ceramic brakes

Large carbon front splitter

Power should go beyond the 444hp mark (M4 Competition Pack)

Power output will be closer to the 500hp mark

No date has been mentioned about the possible unveiling of the M4 CS but don't rule out Geneva Motor Show next month.





Thanks to the ultimate Bimmer source that is Bimmerpost, a number of rather grainy images have surfaced showing the upcoming BMW M4 CS without any camouflage. It could be some promo shoot but at least we get our first look at the more-hardcore M4.Murmors about the M4 CS are not new and a number of prototypes have already been spied testing showing a model that will sit between the 'regular' M4 and the M4 GTS. So what features distinguish it from the regular M4?