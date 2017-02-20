BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition South African Pricing

We have been allocated 15 out of the 200 production units

Power has been increased by 51 kW/69 hp to 368 kW/500 hp and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, an increase of 50 Nm

0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 305 km/h

Water injection technology from the BMW M4 GTS

Exclusively available in Alpine White

Carbon front splitter with aero flicks

Carbon mirror caps

Carbon side skirts

Rear diffuser

Large rear wing mounted on boot lid

White rollcage replaces the rear seats

Driver and passenfer sit in M Carbon bucket seats covered in Alcantara/Leather Merino

Interior lined with Alcantara

M Sports steering wheel sports a grey"12 o’clock" marker

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (19" front, 20" rear)

Light alloy wheels finished in star spoke design 666 M in Orbit Grey matte

M carbon-ceramic brakes

Individually adjustable 3-way coilover suspension (adjustable both for rebound and damping)

In addition to other components, the bonnet, roof, instrument panel support and rear diffuser are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). The end silencer of the double-flow sports exhaust system featuring two pairs of tailpipes is made of exceptionally lightweight titanium.





This is pretty much an M4 GTS but it is more limited so could it fetch higher prices on the used market? We will have to wait and see.







