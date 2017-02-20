Powered by Blogger.
BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition South African Pricing

We have been allocated 15 out of the 200 production units
08:45:00
The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition was launched to celebrate Marco Wittmann claiming the 2016 DTM Championship and we are lucky enough to have a few on their way to South Africa. We have been allocated 15 out of the 200 production units and they have all already been sold for a whopping R2,300,000. What is so special about this car? Well apart from the fact that it is limited, you get the following;
  • Power has been increased by 51 kW/69 hp to 368 kW/500 hp and a maximum torque of 600 Nm, an increase of 50 Nm
  • 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 305 km/h
  • Water injection technology from the BMW M4 GTS
  • Exclusively available in Alpine White
  • Carbon front splitter with aero flicks
  • Carbon mirror caps
  • Carbon side skirts
  • Rear diffuser
  • Large rear wing mounted on boot lid
  • White rollcage replaces the rear seats
  • Driver and passenfer sit in M Carbon bucket seats covered in Alcantara/Leather Merino
  • Interior lined with Alcantara
  • M Sports steering wheel sports a grey"12 o’clock" marker
  • Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (19" front, 20" rear)
  • Light alloy wheels finished in star spoke design 666 M in Orbit Grey matte
  • M carbon-ceramic brakes
  • Individually adjustable 3-way coilover suspension (adjustable both for rebound and damping)
In addition to other components, the bonnet, roof, instrument panel support and rear diffuser are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). The end silencer of the double-flow sports exhaust system featuring two pairs of tailpipes is made of exceptionally lightweight titanium.

This is pretty much an M4 GTS but it is more limited so could it fetch higher prices on the used market? We will have to wait and see.




BMW South Africa

