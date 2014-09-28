The result? Well you can see for yourself but the BMW seems to have held of rather well after ploughing through a concrete wall. Airbags were deployed and as far as I know, there were no injuries.
CCTV Caught A BMW M6 Crashing Through Wall In Fourways Johannesburg
CCTV camera's at a housing complex in Fourways managed to capture the car losing control and slamming into the complex wall.
It looks like this BMW M6 owner did not have a great weekend driving his powerful steed. CCTV camera's at a housing complex in Fourways managed to capture the car losing control and slamming into the complex wall. The car can be seen swerving out of control prior to the impact with the wall suggesting that the traction control of the M Bimmer was not activated.
