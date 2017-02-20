Elextra Tease Electric Supercar Capable Of 0-100km/h In Sub 2.3s

There is a new Swiss/German EV start-up and the project is being called Elextra. Very little has been revealed about the car other than that fact that it is a four-door, four-wheel-drive electric supercar with a 0 to 100km/h time under 2.3 seconds. Around 100 examples will be made and it is the brainchild of Danish entrepreneur Poul Sohl and Swiss automotive designer Robert Palm, who says that the car will feature a "low, sleek and beautiful design paired with today’s most advanced technology."More details should surface pretty soon but according to AutoExpress, they will not be attending the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as it will only be released next year.