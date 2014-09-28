Powered by Blogger.
Evolve Automotive Give BMW M2 A GTS Themed Styling

BMW may be working on a M2 GTS/CS but if you can't wait, Evolve Automotive have the answer for you
BMW may be working on a M2 GTS/CS but if you can't wait, Evolve Automotive have the answer for you. London-based tuner, Evolve Automotive has just unveiled their M2 GTS project and it’s an absolute beauty. As you would expect, it features the same paint job as the M4 GTS, Frozen Dark Grey Metallic, along with an M4 GTS-like power dome hood.

The body of the M2 has also been further enhanced by even wider fenders, while the front-end sits low, thanks to a carbon fiber spoiler with the typical GTS orange accents. The orange theme does continue around the car with a set of black and orange-accented wheels, carbon side skirts and orange rear diffuser surrounding a custom exhaust. The end result is rather dramatic and I think a lot of people will be on the fence with this one.

The full list of modifications can be seen below.
  • RKP Front Lip
  • RKP Rear Diffuser
  • Edison Composites GTS Hood
  • Edison Composites Carbon Roof
  • Edison Composites GTS Wing
  • BMW CCBB
  • Bilstein B16 Coilovers
  • Eventuri Intake
  • Eventuri Engine Cover
  • Evolve Sport Cat Downpipe
  • Evolve Stage 2 ECU Tune
  • Supersprint Exhaust
  • 6Sixty 19″ Forged Wheels
  • Toyo R888 Tyres



BMW

