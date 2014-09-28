Evolve Automotive Give BMW M2 A GTS Themed Styling

RKP Front Lip

RKP Rear Diffuser

Edison Composites GTS Hood

Edison Composites Carbon Roof

Edison Composites GTS Wing

BMW CCBB

Bilstein B16 Coilovers

Eventuri Intake

Eventuri Engine Cover

Evolve Sport Cat Downpipe

Evolve Stage 2 ECU Tune

Supersprint Exhaust

6Sixty 19″ Forged Wheels

Toyo R888 Tyres

BMW may be working on a M2 GTS/CS but if you can't wait, Evolve Automotive have the answer for you. London-based tuner, Evolve Automotive has just unveiled their M2 GTS project and it’s an absolute beauty. As you would expect, it features the same paint job as the M4 GTS, Frozen Dark Grey Metallic, along with an M4 GTS-like power dome hood.The body of the M2 has also been further enhanced by even wider fenders, while the front-end sits low, thanks to a carbon fiber spoiler with the typical GTS orange accents. The orange theme does continue around the car with a set of black and orange-accented wheels, carbon side skirts and orange rear diffuser surrounding a custom exhaust. The end result is rather dramatic and I think a lot of people will be on the fence with this one.The full list of modifications can be seen below.