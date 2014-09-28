Evolve Automotive Give BMW M2 A GTS Themed Styling

The body of the M2 has also been further enhanced by even wider fenders, while the front-end sits low, thanks to a carbon fiber spoiler with the typical GTS orange accents. The orange theme does continue around the car with a set of black and orange-accented wheels, carbon side skirts and orange rear diffuser surrounding a custom exhaust. The end result is rather dramatic and I think a lot of people will be on the fence with this one.
The full list of modifications can be seen below.
- RKP Front Lip
- RKP Rear Diffuser
- Edison Composites GTS Hood
- Edison Composites Carbon Roof
- Edison Composites GTS Wing
- BMW CCBB
- Bilstein B16 Coilovers
- Eventuri Intake
- Eventuri Engine Cover
- Evolve Sport Cat Downpipe
- Evolve Stage 2 ECU Tune
- Supersprint Exhaust
- 6Sixty 19″ Forged Wheels
- Toyo R888 Tyres
