#ExoticSpotSA Week 6 2017

Fantastico spots as always! I love putting this post together as I sift through plenty pics to find the ones that stand out. How do they stand out? Either an awesome shot, a very unique vehicle or quite simply the combo of both of those. Highlights are; Ferrari FXX's (back in 2008), Twilight Purple BMW i8, Lava Orange Porsche 991.2 Turbo S, Lamborghini Murcielago, Miami Blue Porsche GT3 RS, VW GTI Clubsport staring at a Clubsport S and this beastly but classy S65 Coupe in Cape Town.


























