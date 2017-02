Two months into 2017 already! Wow time really does fly when you having fun picking out the top 25 spots. Highlights are; two different Murcielago's, Grey McLaren 675LT, Porsche Turbo S and Gallardo combo, 458 Speciale and GT3 RS combo, two-tone Porsche Turbo, Mansory Porsche Cayenne and this properly epic duo of the Ferrari 430 Scuderia and F40.