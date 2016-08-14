Ferrari F12M To Get 800HP 6.5-Litre V12 - Performance Details Leaked

So if these figures are correct then the new F12 (whatever the final name is) will be more bonkers than the already bonkers F12tdf.

6.5-litre V12 (F12berlinetta packed 6.3-litre)

New SSC 5.0 software

Version 2.0 Parso Corto Virtuale (all wheel steering system)

800 HP

0-100 kmh under 3 sec. 0-200 kmh under 8 sec

Car was called F152M and V12 Sport

718 Torque

Triple injection

80% max torque at 3500 RPM

Upshifts 30% faster

Downshifts 40% faster

New passenger display - 8.8 inches wide with 1240 x 140 pixels

New electric steering rack

2 new wheels with normal wheel and sport wheel

Regarding the design of the car, this is what he had to say. "Lots of horizontal lines in the car and was a point mentioned running through the inside and outside of car. Overall the front rocks. Very aggressive. New LED headlights. Back seems plain to me. Cockpit lacks the third center vent. Rear diffuser looks like it is floating off the back."





