Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Ferrari Ferrari F12M To Get 800HP 6.5-Litre V12 - Performance Details Leaked

Ferrari F12M To Get 800HP 6.5-Litre V12 - Performance Details Leaked

So if these figures are correct then the new F12 (whatever the final name is) will be more bonkers than the already bonkers F12tdf.
09:05:00
Share To:
Forums are a great way to gain insight into new models as many owners are part of these forums and they get inside access to information about upcoming cars from various manufacturers. FerrariChat is one of those forums and according to user Challenge64, the upcoming Ferrari F12M is going to be an absolute beast. Simply put, this is what we can expect from the F12M;
  • 6.5-litre V12 (F12berlinetta packed 6.3-litre)
  • New SSC 5.0 software 
  • Version 2.0 Parso Corto Virtuale (all wheel steering system)
  • 800 HP
  • 0-100 kmh under 3 sec. 0-200 kmh under 8 sec
  • Car was called F152M and V12 Sport
  • 718 Torque
  • Triple injection
  • 80% max torque at 3500 RPM
  • Upshifts 30% faster
  • Downshifts 40% faster
  • New passenger display - 8.8 inches wide with 1240 x 140 pixels
  • New electric steering rack
  • 2 new wheels with normal wheel and sport wheel
Regarding the design of the car, this is what he had to say. "Lots of horizontal lines in the car and was a point mentioned running through the inside and outside of car. Overall the front rocks. Very aggressive. New LED headlights. Back seems plain to me. Cockpit lacks the third center vent. Rear diffuser looks like it is floating off the back."

So if these figures are correct then the new F12 (whatever the final name is) will be more bonkers than the already bonkers F12tdf.

Share
Tags Ferrari
Banner
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Ferrari

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.