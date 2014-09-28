FINALLY Here Is The Pornographic Pagani Huayra Roadster

- It is the first roadster to be lighter than it's Coupe counterpart
- Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 monocoque
- Production is limited to 100 vehicles, all of which are already sold
- Base price: € 2,280,000 + VAT
- Huayra Roadster offers extreme performance, achieves a lateral force of 1.8 G
- Hard Roof in Carbon and Glass OR a fabric roof
- 764 HP and 1000 Nm of torque
- The Huayra BC was used as a prototype in developing the technology behind the Huayra Roadster
- Powered by Mercedes-AMG M158 engine
- 1280 kg's
- Doors of the Huayra Roadster are best represented by the oned from the Zonda Cinque Roadster which to my understanding means it does not have gullwing doors
This car is truly mind-boggling in every single aspect. Each nut and bolt has been designed to not only serve a purpose but to look damn good at the same time. Hats off to Mr. Pagani for this creation. Read the full press release by downloading the press kit here.
