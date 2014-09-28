FINALLY Here Is The Pornographic Pagani Huayra Roadster

It is the first roadster to be lighter than it's Coupe counterpart

Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 monocoque

Production is limited to 100 vehicles, all of which are already sold

Base price: € 2,280,000 + VAT

Huayra Roadster offers extreme performance, achieves a lateral force of 1.8 G

Hard Roof in Carbon and Glass OR a fabric roof

764 HP and 1000 Nm of torque

The Huayra BC was used as a prototype in developing the technology behind the Huayra Roadster

Powered by Mercedes-AMG M158 engine

1280 kg's

Doors of the Huayra Roadster are best represented by the oned from the Zonda Cinque Roadster which to my understanding means it does not have gullwing doors

This car is truly mind-boggling in every single aspect. Each nut and bolt has been designed to not only serve a purpose but to look damn good at the same time. Hats off to Mr. Pagani for this creation. Read the full press release by downloading the press kit here













The wait is finally over and Pagani are so kind that we don't even have to wait until the Geneva Motor Show to see it. According to Mr. Horacio Pagani, "this is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken". So what do you want or need to know?