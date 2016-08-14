Ford GT 'Competition Series' Is A Lighter Version Of The Regular GT

- Improved center of gravity for better road-holding
- Carbon fibre racing stripes, A-Pillars and side mirrors
- Race-inspired Perspex acrylic engine hatch
- Bulkhead Gorilla Glass behind the driver is about half as thick
- Air conditioning system, radio & speakers, stowage bins and cup holders all been removed
- Carbon wheels with titanium lug nuts and titanium exhaust are standard
"The Ford GT has racing in its blood," said Ford exec Raj Nair, while adding that the Competition Series "was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and unique livery to match."
