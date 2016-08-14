Ford GT 'Competition Series' Is A Lighter Version Of The Regular GT

Improved center of gravity for better road-holding

Carbon fibre racing stripes, A-Pillars and side mirrors

Race-inspired Perspex acrylic engine hatch

Bulkhead Gorilla Glass behind the driver is about half as thick

Air conditioning system, radio & speakers, stowage bins and cup holders all been removed

Carbon wheels with titanium lug nuts and titanium exhaust are standard

Ford has just shown off their new GT Competition Series and it's basically a lighter version of the regular GT with the some size production run. What is different or special about this version?Ford will be offering the Competition Series in six different colors: Shadow Black, Frozen White, Ingot Silver, Liquid Blue, Liquid Grey and Triple Yellow"The Ford GT has racing in its blood," said Ford exec Raj Nair, while adding that the Competition Series "was developed with the most hardcore track enthusiasts in mind, providing a tailored set of lightweight features and unique livery to match."