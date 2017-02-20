Gemballa Coming To Geneva With Two Bonkers Creations Including This 820HP 'Avalanche'

In stock form, the Porsche 991 Turbo pushes out 540 horses which is good enough for a 0 to 100km/h sprint in 3 seconds flat. Gemballa have taken this car and turned it into a frightening thing and called it the Avalanche. Along with the two images below, Gemballa has already announced a few specs of the new model. It will offer 820 horsepower, and its torque will exceed 950 Nm, which are astronomical figures.Gemballa will not settle to reveal the third-generation Avalanche in Geneva, as it will also showcase the GTR 780 EVO-R, which has the same goal as the former: setting new standards in performance.