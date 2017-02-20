Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Gembella Porsche Gemballa Coming To Geneva With Two Bonkers Creations Including This 820HP 'Avalanche'

Gemballa Coming To Geneva With Two Bonkers Creations Including This 820HP 'Avalanche'

Gemballa have taken this car and turned it into a frightening thing and called it the Avalanche.
18:48:00
Share To:
In stock form, the Porsche 991 Turbo pushes out 540 horses which is good enough for a 0 to 100km/h sprint in 3 seconds flat. Gemballa have taken this car and turned it into a frightening thing and called it the Avalanche. Along with the two images below, Gemballa has already announced a few specs of the new model. It will offer 820 horsepower, and its torque will exceed 950 Nm, which are astronomical figures.

Gemballa will not settle to reveal the third-generation Avalanche in Geneva, as it will also showcase the GTR 780 EVO-R, which has the same goal as the former: setting new standards in performance.


Share
Tags Gembella Porsche
Banner
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Gembella Porsche

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.