Here Is The F12 Replacement - The 789HP Ferrari 812 Superfast

- Larger, naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine (compared to outgoing F12)
- Introduces new chassis technology
- Produces 789bhp at 8500rpm and 705 Nm of torque at 7000rpm
- This is more than the hardcore F12tdf, which offered a maximum of 770bhp
- Most potent front-mounted engine fitted to a production
- Expected to be the marque’s final pure V12 engine
- Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox
- 0 to 100 km/h happens in just 2.9 seconds
- Top speed of more than 340 km/h
- Electric power steering is a new addition (works with Slide Slip Control tech)
- Second-gen of Visrtual Short Wheelbase (rear-wheel steering)
As you can see from the shots below, the 812 Superfast is much more aggressive looking when comparing it to the older F12. New LED lights, a new grille and more prominent aerodynamic features the most noticeable changes. Active aerodynamic flaps are fitted at front to boost downforce or reduce drag, depending on the scenario. Inside, the car gets a more angular dash with an updated instrument cluster display.
The car will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show, when it will also go on sale.
