Here Is The F12 Replacement - The 789HP Ferrari 812 Superfast

Larger, naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine (compared to outgoing F12)

Introduces new chassis technology

Produces 789bhp at 8500rpm and 705 Nm of torque at 7000rpm

This is more than the hardcore F12tdf, which offered a maximum of 770bhp

Most potent front-mounted engine fitted to a production

Expected to be the marque’s final pure V12 engine

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox

0 to 100 km/h happens in just 2.9 seconds

Top speed of more than 340 km/h

Electric power steering is a new addition (works with Slide Slip Control tech)

Second-gen of Visrtual Short Wheelbase (rear-wheel steering)

As you can see from the shots below, the 812 Superfast is much more aggressive looking when comparing it to the older F12. New LED lights, a new grille and more prominent aerodynamic features the most noticeable changes. Active aerodynamic flaps are fitted at front to boost downforce or reduce drag, depending on the scenario. Inside, the car gets a more angular dash with an updated instrument cluster display.

So after all this speculation, the F12 successor is not called the F12M but rather the Ferrari 812 Superfast. It has been revealed as the most powerful series production model to leave Maranello in the company’s 70-year history. Here is what you need to knowThe car will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show, when it will also go on sale.