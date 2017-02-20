Hotted Up Toyota Yaris To Get GRMN Moniker

At the beginning of the year we saw shots of what looked like a tuned Yaris and now prior to the Geneva Motor Show, we can confirm it will be called the Yaris GRMN. So what does this stand for? No it is not Gremlin (which it should be) but rather stands for 'Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring'.The official word from Toyota is that it will produce over 205 hp (from a supercharged 1.8-litre) meaning it should prove the perfect rival to the all-new Ford Fiesta ST, also bowing in Geneva.