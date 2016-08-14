It Looks Like The Pagani Huayra Roadster Will Keep Gullwing Doors

The Huayra Roadster will be unveiled to the world at the Geneva Motor Show next month and although we have a very good idea how it will look, Pagani continue teasing us with visuals of the beast. The latest picture albeit a bit blurry shows Mr. Horacio Pagani staring at the car but as fuzzy as the image is, it seems pretty clear to us that those are gullwing doors stretching in their open position towards the sky.No idea how they would get that to work but I am certainly looking forward to seeing the hypercar in it's entirety with all it's mind-boggling engineering.