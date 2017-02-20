Powered by Blogger.
Italdesign Bringing Furious Looking V10 Supercar To Geneva

For the first time, they have produced their own-brand model.
Italdesign is quite the legendary design house amd for the first time, they have produced their own-brand model. The design house is now part of the Volkswagen Group and they are bringing a V10 powered supercar to the Geneva Motor Show next month. What do you need to know about this seriously angry looking machine?
  • Starting price of more than £1.3 million but is tipped to cost close to £2m by the time it hits the streets
  • Only 5 cars will be made aimed at "collectors and visionary enthusiasts"
  • First finished unit should be delivered by the end of the year
  • 5.2-litre V10 engine shared with the top-end versions of the Audi R8
  • Adopts Audi's Quattro permanent four-wheel drive system
  • 0 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds with top speed of around 330km/h
  • Body panels are made entirely of carbon fibre
  • Kerb weight expected to undercut the R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan

Italdesign has designed many successful supercars in its 49 years. Think BMW M1, Lotus Esprit and Maserati MC12, for starters. However, its most spectacular achievements have been its seminal everyman cars, first among them the original Volkswagen Golf, the flat-screened Fiat Panda and the iconic Alfa Romeo Alfasud. Is it just me or is this looking like a Lamborghini Centenario with an aero kit?



Italdesign

