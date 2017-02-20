BMW has their M division, Mercedes has the AMG division and Jaguar Land Rover send their cars over to Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) for the similar treatment. Well it seems the M3 and C63 are about to be joined by a British competitor in the form of a Jaguar XE SVR. This will be Jag's first attempt at developing a proper competitor for it's German targets. The only other models to have received the SVR treatment are the Range Rover Sport and the loud F-Type.
The XE SVR will use their tried-and-tested 5.0-litre supercharged V8, linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In its most potent state of tune (F-Type SVR) the powertrain develops 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. I doubt we will see such a meaty figure for the XE but an output of around 500 hp should grab the attention of the competitors.
Thanks to these renderings from AutoExpress, we have an ides of how the SVR version could look with some inflated wheel arches, an angry bumper, side skirts, rear wing, prominent rear diffuser showing off quad pipes and some special alloys will wrap it up.
Jaguar Set To Take On BMW M3 With XE SVR
Well it seems the M3 and C63 are about to be joined by a British competitor.
Post A Comment:
0 comments: