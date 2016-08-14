Powered by Blogger.
Koenigsegg Show Off Optional Aero Package For Their Regera

If you happen to be one of the rather fortunate few on the waiting list for the insane Koenigsegg Regera you might want to consider adding the new optional aero package as seen in the renderings below.

This particular car is finished in Battleship Grey and with the addition of the package which comprises of extra winglets and air flicks protruding along the surface from nose to tail, this is one mean looking megacar.


 
