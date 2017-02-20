It was only a matter of time leading up to the Geneva Motor Show but now thanks to SuperCars in Portugal, we get our first decent look at the upcoming hardcore Lamborghini Huracan Performante. What can we see that we didn't already know? Well not much really. There is a large rear wing (which is apparently hollow), some tasty center lock wheels, more aggressive aero (which includes the Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva) and of course those mean raised tailpipes.
We will have to wait and see what the launch car looks like but I REALLY hope they don't launch it in a matte black or something like that. Lambo's need to be as bright as possible...
UPDATE: This is a very close representation of the car and not the final product
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spotted Without Camouflage In Portugal
