It is AMG's 50th anniversary this year and what better way to kick off celebrations with a 600 horsepower four-door saloon concept. It will be the first preview to the Panamera Turbo rival and it is due in 2019 taking the place of the CLS Shooting Brake. As you would expect, it will pack the 4.0-litre twin turbo that powers most high-end products from AMG and it will become AMG’s third dedicated series production model line, following on from the SLS and the existing GT. For more detailed information, head over to AutoExpress.
Looks Like A 600hp Mercedes-AMG GT4 Concept Will Show Face In Geneva
