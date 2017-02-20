Powered by Blogger.
Mercedes-AMG Bringing Trio Of Special Models To Geneva

Mercedes-AMG Bringing Trio Of Special Models To Geneva

Headlined by the GT C Roadster Edition 50
12:54:00
The team from Mercedes-AMG are bringing a trio of limited-edition models to the Geneva Motor Show headlined by the GT C Roadster Edition 50 you see immediately below. The line-up also includes the C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition as well as the C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition.

All of them feature unique colour and trim combo's along with some special touches and optional extra's.

 The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50
  • Limited run of 500 to celebrate AMG's 50th anniversary
  • Standard twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushing 549 horses
  • One of two unique finishes to choose from; grey magno or design cashmere white
  • Soft top receives darkened chromed exterior elements
  • Sports darkened forged alloy wheels
  • Interior is a combination of black and silver leather for the seats and centre console
  • Steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels finished in black
  • Silver seat belts and black chrome trim elements
  • Head rests are also embossed with the words "GT Edition 50"



The Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition
  • Limited run of no more than 150 units
  • Retains standard twin-turbo V8 (460 horses or 503 horses)
  • Fabric hood in blue
  • This blue is found within the front bumper, the wheel caps and the diffuser
  • Two paint finishes are offered: design cashmere white magno and design selenite grey magno


The Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition
  • Black diamond themed grille
  • Black trim strips on the front splitter, side sills and rear valence panel
  • standard matte black 19-inch alloy wheels with high-gloss rim flanges
  • AMG's twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing the same 362 horses


