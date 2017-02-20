Mercedes-AMG Bringing Trio Of Special Models To Geneva

All of them feature unique colour and trim combo's along with some special touches and optional extra's.
The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50
- Limited run of 500 to celebrate AMG's 50th anniversary
- Standard twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushing 549 horses
- One of two unique finishes to choose from; grey magno or design cashmere white
- Soft top receives darkened chromed exterior elements
- Sports darkened forged alloy wheels
- Interior is a combination of black and silver leather for the seats and centre console
- Steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels finished in black
- Silver seat belts and black chrome trim elements
- Head rests are also embossed with the words "GT Edition 50"
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet and C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition
- Limited run of no more than 150 units
- Retains standard twin-turbo V8 (460 horses or 503 horses)
- Fabric hood in blue
- This blue is found within the front bumper, the wheel caps and the diffuser
- Two paint finishes are offered: design cashmere white magno and design selenite grey magno
The Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition
- Black diamond themed grille
- Black trim strips on the front splitter, side sills and rear valence panel
- standard matte black 19-inch alloy wheels with high-gloss rim flanges
- AMG's twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing the same 362 horses
