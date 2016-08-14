- 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine
- E63 pumps out 563hp
- E63 S pumps out 604hp
- E63 S can hit 100 km/h in just 3.5 secs
- Both variants are faster than Audi RS6 Avant
- Both models get AMG's 4MATIC+
- 'S' model gets 'Drift mode'
- Electromechanical, speed-sensitive sports steering
- New three-chamber air suspension system
- Body-hugging front sport seats
- Flat-bottom steering wheel with a grey '12-o'clock' marking
- Carbon fibre trimmings and dual-12.3"screen digital instrument cluster
Mercedes-AMG Unveil Rapid E63 & E63 S Estate
Well quite simply you have the fastest production Estate in the world.
The new Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the fastest and most powerful E-Class of all time so what happens when you make an Estate / Wagon version of it? Well quite simply you have the fastest production Estate in the world. Mercedes-AMG just introduced the E63 and E63 S in Wagon form and this is probably the best bet to get your kids to school on time. So what do you need to know?
