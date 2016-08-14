Mercedes-AMG Unveil Rapid E63 & E63 S Estate

Powered by Blogger.
The new Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the fastest and most powerful E-Class of all time so what happens when you make an Estate / Wagon version of it? Well quite simply you have the fastest production Estate in the world. Mercedes-AMG just introduced the E63 and E63 S in Wagon form and this is probably the best bet to get your kids to school on time. So what do you need to know?
  • 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine
  • E63 pumps out 563hp
  • E63 S pumps out 604hp
  • E63 S can hit 100 km/h in just 3.5 secs
  • Both variants are faster than Audi RS6 Avant
  • Both models get AMG's 4MATIC+
  • 'S' model gets 'Drift mode'
  • Electromechanical, speed-sensitive sports steering
  • New three-chamber air suspension system
  • Body-hugging front sport seats
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel with a grey '12-o'clock' marking
  • Carbon fibre trimmings and dual-12.3"screen digital instrument cluster 
"The new AMG E63 Wagon combines our brand's hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality," said AMG boss, Tobias Moers. "It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all- wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance."








