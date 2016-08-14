Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Packing 621 HP V12

These photos and a short walkaround video were taken at a private and clearly not-so-secretive event held at the Madikwe Safari Lodge in South Africa

6.0-litre biturbo V12 pushing out 621 horsepower

Maybach stretched the wheelbase by an extra 23.6 inches (60 cm)

This accommodates the main feature which is becoming a Landaulet

A Landaulet is a type of vehicle where the rear section has a removable roof

Rear-mounted spare tyre

Carbon fibre wheel arches

Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tyres





Yesterday we shared a teaser image with you guys showing what looked like a Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG 4x4² but thanks to these leaked images we can confirm that it is being called the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. So what do you need to know?