- These photos and a short walkaround video were taken at a private and clearly not-so-secretive event held at the Madikwe Safari Lodge in South Africa
- 6.0-litre biturbo V12 pushing out 621 horsepower
- Maybach stretched the wheelbase by an extra 23.6 inches (60 cm)
- This accommodates the main feature which is becoming a Landaulet
- A Landaulet is a type of vehicle where the rear section has a removable roof
- Rear-mounted spare tyre
- Carbon fibre wheel arches
- Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tyres
Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Packing 621 HP V12
Yesterday we shared a teaser image with you guys showing what looked like a Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG 4x4² but thanks to these leaked images we can confirm that it is being called the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. So what do you need to know?
