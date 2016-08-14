Middle Eastern Royal Spends R352 Million To Purchase Underground Parking in Knightsbridge





An unknown Middle Eastern Royal has dropped a record £21million (R352 million) for an underground car park for his supercar collection to rest in Knightsbridge which makes it the the largest parking-related transaction ever recorded in the UK. The Gulf billionaire will take over an old NCP garage close to Harrods and it boasts "extra wide bays, cushioned pillars, a car grooming service, 24-hr security and a lounge for a small army of valets to relax in after maintaining the royal’s impressive fleet of eighty supercars."