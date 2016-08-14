Powered by Blogger.
Navigation
Home Parking Middle Eastern Royal Spends R352 Million To Purchase Underground Parking in Knightsbridge

Middle Eastern Royal Spends R352 Million To Purchase Underground Parking in Knightsbridge

Makes it the the largest parking-related transaction ever recorded in the UK.
08:48:00
Share To:
An unknown Middle Eastern Royal has dropped a record £21million (R352 million) for an underground car park for his supercar collection to rest in Knightsbridge which makes it the the largest parking-related transaction ever recorded in the UK. The Gulf billionaire will take over an old NCP garage close to Harrods and it boasts "extra wide bays, cushioned pillars, a car grooming service, 24-hr security and a lounge for a small army of valets to relax in after maintaining the royal’s impressive fleet of eighty supercars."


Source: Standard
Share
Tags Parking
Banner

Zero 2 Turbo

View Profile
Parking

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get every article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.