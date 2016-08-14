New Audi R8 V10 Plus Goes Swimming In A River













A German driver had a miserable Sunday after he lost control of his bright yellow Audi R8 V10 Plus and landed in a river completely submerging his pride and joy. The incident occurred between Abcoude and Loenersloot in the Netherlands and before the car went completely underwater, the driver managed to escape and swim to shore without sustaining any injuries.Later on as you can see in the images and video below, a crane come to rescue the supercar and although it does not appear that the supercar suffered any cosmetic damages on the outside, it's very likely that it will end up being a write-off for the insurance because water and electronics do not mix.