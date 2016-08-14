Pagani Huayra Roadster Will Actually Be Lighter Than The Coupe

Generally speaking, Convertibles are heavier than the Coupes on which they are based and this makes sense as you need extra chassis reinforcement, on top of whatever removable or folding roof mechanism is fitted. Well when you are a manufacturer like Pagani, this does not apply as the highly-anticipated Huayra Roadster will actually be lighter than it's hard top counterpart."From the beginning we set ourselves some pretty ambitious targets," said Horacio Pagani in the statement accompanying this latest teaser image of the forthcoming Huayra Roadster. "The first, from a technical point of view, was to make a roadster that would be lighter than the coupé, which was already the lightest hypercar on sale at the time."