Playing In The Snow In The New Lambo Aventador S Looks Like The Perfect Day
The new Aventador S has been unveiled which means it has joined the fleet from the Lamborghini Winter Accademia. The footage you see below was filmed in Livigno and was captured by @ste19bozzy92. Although there is not much flat out action it must still be one hell of an experience having that much power under your foot while on a snow track.
