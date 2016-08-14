Porsche Unveil 671HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

0-100km/h run in a blazing 3.4 seconds and on to top speed of 310km/h

Returns an average fuel consumption of 2.9l/100km

Can be driven on fully electric power for up to 50km

Liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh

Battery can be charged in 6 hours via a regular house socket

Owners can start the charging process remotely via the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch)

Two wheelbases offered, the regular and the 5.9-inches (150mm) longer Executive

Porsche has unveiled their new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid which pumps out a whopping 671 horsepower from it's turbocharged V8 and electric motor. This makes it the second most powerful Porsche in the range right now, second to the mighty 918 Spyder. What do you need to know?21- inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and Sport Chrono Package. Auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and a three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are also standard.